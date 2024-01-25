© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut is the land of steady habits, but no steady identity

Catherine Shen
Published January 25, 2024 at 8:08 AM EST
The Connecticut State Supreme Court. August, 2021.
The Connecticut State Supreme Court. August, 2021.

Tri-state area or New England? Nutmeg or Constitution State? "Stuffy, preppy, sleepy"? What really makes Connecticut Connecticut, and what stereotypes can we stand to shake off?

After the state's recent rebranding effort, it's a debate that has found its way to the national stage. This hour, Catherine Shen is joined by a roundtable of Connecticut Public hosts, as we debate what defines Connecticut.

And we want to hear from you. What characterizes or typifies where you live? What do you think people get wrong or right about Connecticut's reputation?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
