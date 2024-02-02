© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut's "Aerospace Alley" celebrates the state's aviation past and future

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Ivor Sikorsky flies his helicopter, the first to make a successful vertical flight, over Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Ivor Sikorsky flies his helicopter, the first to make a successful vertical flight, over Bridgeport, Connecticut.
New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
Airplane factory in Stratford, Connecticut, World War II, which produced over 6,000 Corsairs- fighter planes with fold-up wings for use on board aircraft carriers.
Airplane factory in Stratford, Connecticut, World War II, which produced over 6,000 Corsairs- fighter planes with fold-up wings for use on board aircraft carriers.
Corsair at the New England Air Museum
Corsair at the New England Air Museum
Paratroopers parachute from a C-47 DC3 G-ANAF Pegasus aircraft during the celebrations for the 78th D-Day anniversary, marking the WWII Normandy landings of June 6, 1944, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 5, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Paratroopers parachute from a C-47 DC3 G-ANAF Pegasus aircraft during the celebrations for the 78th D-Day anniversary, marking the WWII Normandy landings of June 6, 1944, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 5, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
The RC Propbusters club is based in Salem, Ct.
The RC Propbusters club is based in Salem, Ct.
Kaman K-225 at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
Kaman K-225 at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut
Throughout history, our state has made some big contributions to aviation technology. Today, we’re talking about the history and future of aviation in our state. We hear from some aviation enthusiasts who’s love of all things plane is going to make you soar.

The New England Air Museum houses some unbelievable vintage aircrafts. We hear from them. And we hear from someone with experience flying in some of these vintage aircrafts.

If flying in a vintage plane is not your speed, there are more ways you can tap into your inner pilot. There are many model plane clubs here in all four corners of Connecticut. We learn how you can get involved.

If you're an aviation enthusiast, we want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
