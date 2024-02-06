© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How the artist captures climate change

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
1 of 10  — Landfall_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann
2 of 10  — Mako_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann
3 of 10  — Daniel Baxter - Emperor Penguins portrait.jpg
4 of 10  — Convergence_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann
5 of 10  — Wood_Iceberg2.jpg
6 of 10  — DayBreakAtRocaPartida_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann
7 of 10  — schwann_rush.jpg
Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
8 of 10  — IMG_3278.jpg
Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
Mattatuck Museum
Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
9 of 10  — IMG_3279.JPEG

Mattatuck Museum's exhibit “Sea Change | See Change”
Mattatuck Museum
10 of 10  — CoralAbstract_Samantha_Schwann (1).jpg
Samantha Schwann

Around the globe, artists are using their mediums to show how climate change is impacting our planet.

Today, we’re exploring the convergence of art and science. We'll be talking with artists using their craft to have conversations about the environment.

Earlier this year, Where We Live talked about how snow loss is impacting our ecosystems and community here in Connecticut. Today, we hear from Lynn Cazabon, the artist behind the multidisciplinary project “Losing Winter” who will join us from Australia.

But first up, we’re hearing from the Mattatuck Museum. The exhibit “Sea Change | See Change” is raising awareness of how climate change is impacting our oceans.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen