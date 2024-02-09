A conversation with Clarence B. Thomas

February is Black History Month. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday was in January. Around this time, we often see his quotes circulate on social media. And we also hear about his legacy as an activist and a minister, and his fight for civil rights in the U.S.

Today, we’re going to listen back to a recent interview with Clarence B. Jones. Clarence B. Jones was one of the many giants of the civil rights movement. He served as personal counsel to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was also his speech writer and personal friend.

John Henry Smith spoke with him earlier this year about his work in the civil rights movement and we’ll hear about his thoughts of where civil rights is today.

GUESTS



Clarence B. Jones: civil rights activist, attorney and speech writer

civil rights activist, attorney and speech writer John Henry Smith: Host of All Things Considered at Connecticut Public

Host of All Things Considered at Connecticut Public Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Ray Jr: minister of United Church on the Green in New Haven

