ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Where We Live
Where We Live

The realities of being a Kidfluencer

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Influencer Evelyn puts on makeup at her vanity table in her home in Kansas on November 30, 2023.
Arin Yoon
/
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Influencer Evelyn puts on makeup at her vanity table in her home in Kansas on November 30, 2023.

For kids today, there’s a whole new career path: social media influencer. In fact, 57 percent of Gen Zs say they’d be an influencer. But some young people aren’t waiting to become social media influencers; they’re already ones.

These parent-run, kid centric accounts aren't all brand deals, and free merchandise. A new investigation by the New York Times showcases the darker side of the Kidfluencer world.

Today, we hear about the realities of working in this space — and how some young people are advocating to get their privacy back.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
