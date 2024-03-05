The realities of being a Kidfluencer

For kids today, there’s a whole new career path: social media influencer. In fact, 57 percent of Gen Zs say they’d be an influencer. But some young people aren’t waiting to become social media influencers; they’re already ones.

These parent-run, kid centric accounts aren't all brand deals, and free merchandise. A new investigation by the New York Times showcases the darker side of the Kidfluencer world.

Today, we hear about the realities of working in this space — and how some young people are advocating to get their privacy back.

GUESTS:



Jennifer Valentino-DeVries: Reporter for the New York Times

Reporter for the New York Times Chris McCarty: Student Founder and Executive Director of Quit Clicking Kids

