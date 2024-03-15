© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Flannel is always in fashion

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Flannel and blue jeans - these staples are the backbone of American fashion and the textile industry. Are they part of your wardrobe?

Textiles, fabrics and clothing is a dying industry here in the U.S. But author Steven Kurutz says that some makers and creators are trying to change that.

New York Times reporter and author Steven Kurutz joins us today to talk about his new book American Flannel: How a Band of Entrepreneurs are bringing the art and business of making clothes back home.

We hear about the rise and decline of this industry. We’ll also learn about the history of mills right here in Connecticut, and local artisan joins us to talk about their efforts to bring back the American mill.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
