Flannel is always in fashion

Flannel and blue jeans - these staples are the backbone of American fashion and the textile industry. Are they part of your wardrobe?

Textiles, fabrics and clothing is a dying industry here in the U.S. But author Steven Kurutz says that some makers and creators are trying to change that.

New York Times reporter and author Steven Kurutz joins us today to talk about his new book American Flannel: How a Band of Entrepreneurs are bringing the art and business of making clothes back home.

We hear about the rise and decline of this industry. We’ll also learn about the history of mills right here in Connecticut, and local artisan joins us to talk about their efforts to bring back the American mill.

GUESTS:



