State-approved schools serving special education students are "operating in the shadows"

A multi-year investigative report has shown that High Road Schools, a group of eight publicly funded, privately run schools for children in special education, must make improvements.

The report cites several incidents of teachers without proper certification managing classrooms,overuse of restraint and seclusion, and a total lack of proper education for “the state’s most vulnerable students.”

Today, we hear from the authors of this report: the Office of the Child Advocate and Disability Rights Connecticut. You can read the full report here.

If you have a student at High Road Schools, or if you're a parent navigating special education, we want to hear from you.

The Connecticut State Department of Education and High Roads Schools have responded to this report. You can view their response to investigation

