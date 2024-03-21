Pet shelters in the state still flooded with requests to surrender animals

In 2023, more than 6 million animals entered shelters and rescues in the U.S., according to a recent report from Shelter Animals Count. Believe it or not, those numbers are down from pre-pandemic reports.

Over the summer, Connecticut news outlets reported that animal shelters in our state were "bursting at the seams" and unable to keep up with calls from people trying to surrender pets.

This hour, we’ll be checking back in with some of those pet shelters. How is the so-called "pandemic boomerang" affecting them now?

Plus, we’ll switch gears and talk to farm animal and wildlife rescues in Connecticut. Whether you’ve got questions about your pandemic puppy or a stray opossum you think might need some help, join the conversation.

GUESTS:



Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired February 5, 2024.

