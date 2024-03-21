© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live
Where We Live

Pet shelters in the state still flooded with requests to surrender animals

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:06 AM EDT
In July, Halfway Home Rescue posted to Facebook that they'd taken in six kittens who had been "slated to die."
In July, Halfway Home Rescue posted to Facebook that they'd taken in six kittens who had been "slated to die."
Riley Farm Rescue is a sanctuary for a wide variety of animals, including ostriches.
Riley Farm Rescue is a sanctuary for a wide variety of animals, including ostriches.
Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury goes "live" often on Instagram, to help keep followers in the loop.
Riley Farm Rescue in Canterbury goes "live" often on Instagram, to help keep followers in the loop.
A young opossum is fed while in the care of Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue.
A young opossum is fed while in the care of Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue.
Bill and Pam Lefferts hold a federal designation allowing them to offer educational programming around wildlife, in particular, opossums.
Bill and Pam Lefferts hold a federal designation allowing them to offer educational programming around wildlife, in particular, opossums.
Animals await adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, a municipal shelter serving Branford and North Branford.
Animals await adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.
In 2023, more than 6 million animals entered shelters and rescues in the U.S., according to a recent report from Shelter Animals Count. Believe it or not, those numbers are down from pre-pandemic reports.

Over the summer, Connecticut news outlets reported that animal shelters in our state were "bursting at the seams" and unable to keep up with calls from people trying to surrender pets.

This hour, we’ll be checking back in with some of those pet shelters. How is the so-called "pandemic boomerang" affecting them now?

Plus, we’ll switch gears and talk to farm animal and wildlife rescues in Connecticut. Whether you’ve got questions about your pandemic puppy or a stray opossum you think might need some help, join the conversation.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired February 5, 2024.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.'
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
