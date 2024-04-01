© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring the 'new' Yale Peabody Museum

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT
Visitors to the Peabody Museum on opening day, March 26, 2024, are greeted by public officials including New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Museum Director David Skelly.
1 of 8  — Yale Peabody Reopens
Visitors to the Peabody Museum on opening day, March 26, 2024, are greeted by public officials including New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Museum Director David Skelly (right).
Mara Lavitt / Peabody Museum
Tyrannosaurus rex skull on display at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
2 of 8  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Tyrannosaurus rex skull on display at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
3 of 8  — Yale Peabody Reopens
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
Mara Lavitt / Peabody Museum
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
4 of 8  — Yale Peabody Reopens
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
Mara Lavitt / Peabody Museum
Gastornis, an extinct large flightless bird at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024. After an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
5 of 8  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Gastornis, an extinct large flightless bird at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024. After an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
6 of 8  — Yale Peabody Reopens
Visitors take in exhibits at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT during opening day March 26, 2024. The Yale Peabody Museum reopened to the public after a four-year renovation and expansion project.
Mara Lavitt / Peabody Museum
An ancient Olmec head from Mexico at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
7 of 8  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
An ancient Olmec head from Mexico at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public
Pturanadon on display at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
8 of 8  — (Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public)
Pturanadon on display at The Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven, CT which is set to re-open its doors on Tuesday March 26, 2024 - after an extensive renovation to its exhibits and experiences. March 11, 2024
Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public

In a 2022 survey from CT Humanities, only 26% of Connecticut residents had said they had visited a museum in-person in the last two years. Some 83% of those museum-goers identified as white.

There are many museums where we live working to open their doors to a broader public, and to engage their local community more meaningfully. We’ve covered some of those efforts on this program, including over the course of the Yale Peabody Museum’s four-year renovation process. We even got a sneak preview of one of the museum’s partnerships with local artists, celebrated New Haven-based artist and architect Mohamad Hafez's "Eternal Cities."

Last week, the museum reopened to the public, now 50% larger and with free admission. There are some familiar and many new exhibitions, as well as new research facilities and eight classrooms staffers hope will be used by schools in the area.

This hour, we hear from curators, educators and students about their hopes for the new Peabody. Plus, producer Katie Pellico takes a tour with director David Skelly and associate director of exhibitions Kailen Rogers.

GUESTS:

  • Chris Norris: Director of Public Programs, Peabody Museum
  • Andrea Motto: Director of Education, Peabody Museum
  • Lindsay Pierce: Digital Content Assistant, Peabody Museum
  • Kelsey Jenkins: Paleontology Doctoral Student, Yale University

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.'
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
