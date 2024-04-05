A look at Connecticut's bridges and other infrastructure

Five percent of bridges in Connecticut are in “poor condition.”

Today, we talk about what needs to be done to update the bridges and roads in our state, and we talk about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. We hear from The Accountability Project from right here at Connecticut Public.

And later, we hear about the infrastructure workforce and the training needed to staff these jobs.

We’ll also talk about the future of green infrastructure, a small solution to increased rainfall and subsequent flooding.

GUESTS:



Jim Haddadin : Editor for the Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative reporting team

: Editor for the Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative reporting team Ron Harichandran: Dean of the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven

Dean of the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven Michael Dietz: Extension Educator at UConn and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources

Extension Educator at UConn and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Chris DiPentima: President and CEO Connecticut Business & Industry Association.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.