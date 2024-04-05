© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at Connecticut's bridges and other infrastructure

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT
Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.
Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

Five percent of bridges in Connecticut are in “poor condition.”

Today, we talk about what needs to be done to update the bridges and roads in our state, and we talk about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. We hear from The Accountability Project from right here at Connecticut Public.

And later, we hear about the infrastructure workforce and the training needed to staff these jobs.

We’ll also talk about the future of green infrastructure, a small solution to increased rainfall and subsequent flooding.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Haddadin: Editor for the Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative reporting team
  • Ron Harichandran: Dean of the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven
  • Michael Dietz: Extension Educator at UConn and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources
  • Chris DiPentima: President and CEO Connecticut Business & Industry Association.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
