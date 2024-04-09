© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What to expect from your financial literacy course

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:40 AM EDT
High School senior Jayden Carty sits in his classroom doing work at Common Ground High School in New Haven, Connecticut.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
High School senior Jayden Carty sits in his classroom doing work at Common Ground High School in New Haven, Connecticut.

Starting with the class of 2027, all Connecticut high school students are now required to take a financial literacy course.

April is National Financial Literacy Month, and today, we hear from those that advocated to get this course work in schools.

For many, personal finance is just that - it’s deeply personal.

Later, we hear about efforts to offer financial literacy courses to adults, and the opportunities to learn about financing beyond high school.

GUESTS:

  • Nan Morrison: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Economic Education
  • State Representative Corey Paris: Stamford State Representative
  • Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli: Business Education Teacher at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington
  • Sabrina Acosta: Connecticut Money School Program Manager

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen