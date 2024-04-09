What to expect from your financial literacy course

Starting with the class of 2027, all Connecticut high school students are now required to take a financial literacy course.

April is National Financial Literacy Month, and today, we hear from those that advocated to get this course work in schools.

For many, personal finance is just that - it’s deeply personal.

Later, we hear about efforts to offer financial literacy courses to adults, and the opportunities to learn about financing beyond high school.

GUESTS:



Nan Morrison: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Economic Education

State Representative Corey Paris: Stamford State Representative

Stamford State Representative Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli: Business Education Teacher at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington

Sabrina Acosta: Connecticut Money School Program Manager

