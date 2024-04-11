© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

There's no singularity when it comes to honoring Lunar New Year, including in Connecticut

Published April 11, 2024 at 8:32 AM EDT
In celebration of the Khmer New Year, a woman dressed in traditional celebration garments known as the Sampot Charobab performs a ceremonial dance at the Khmer New Year hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
1 of 4  — 342362301_1170149530368385_5385346563133434270_n.jpg
In celebration of the Khmer New Year, a woman dressed in traditional celebration garments known as the Sampot Charobab performs a ceremonial dance at the Khmer New Year hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
Courtesy of Mike Keo / Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut
A woman takes part in the gilding of a buddha statue at the Khmer New Year celebration hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
2 of 4  — 342399004_224829966834773_5544444629901583409_n.jpg
A woman takes part in the gilding of a buddha statue at the Khmer New Year celebration hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
Courtesy of Mike Keo / Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut
As a way to show respect to elders and receive blessings for the upcoming year, those who celebrate hand out flowers as part of the Khmer New Years hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
3 of 4  — 342442198_897274348015737_4772251479049334820_n.jpg
As a way to show respect to elders and receive blessings for the upcoming year, those who celebrate hand out flowers as part of the Khmer New Years hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023.
Courtesy of Mike Keo / Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut
Elders and Monks sit and allow those who celebrate the holiday to give them a special bath at the Khmer New Year Celebration hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023. It's a way to apologize for any mistakes, as well as get forgiveness and blessing from them.
4 of 4  — 342479641_2001520716846849_1237365893858505916_n.jpg
Elders and Monks sit and allow those who celebrate the holiday to give them a special bath at the Khmer New Year Celebration hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut on April 17th, 2023. It's a way to apologize for any mistakes, as well as get forgiveness and blessing from them.
Courtesy of Mike Keo / Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut

In Connecticut, the Asian American and Pacific Islander community is vast and varied, with more than 170,000 AAPI people in the state.

And with a diversity of AAPI cultures, there is also a diversity of New Year traditions and celebrations that span months. We’re just days away from the Laotian New Year, as well as a Khmer New Year event hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of Connecticut in Bristol.

This hour, we’ll discuss the diversity of Lunar New Year celebrations where we live and beyond, and unpack some of the debate around terminology.

GUESTS:

  • Quan Tran: Co-chair, Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut; Senior Lecturer on Race, Ethnicity and Migration, Yale University
  • Sounthaly Thammavong: Board Member, Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut
  • Mike Keo: Founder, #IAMNOTAVIRUS

Sajina Shrestha contributed to this report.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
