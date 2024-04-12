For autistic adults, getting services can be an uphill battle

For adults on the autism spectrum, getting services can be a challenging task to navigate.

. / . .

A new bill passed last year means that more autistic adults could receive services from the state from the Connecticut Autism Waiver.

But services still remain limited. There is currently a ten year waiting list to receive the waiver leaving thousands scrambling for services. Today, we talk about the Connecticut Autism Waiver program.

Later, we hear about businesses working to make their establishments more accommodating to neurodiverse clientele.

GUESTS:



Jimna Miller: Co-Chair of Autism Advisory Council and Volunteer

Co-Chair of Autism Advisory Council and Volunteer Jennifer Twachtman-Bassett: Autism Clinical Specialist and Research Coordinator at Connecticut Children's Hospital

Autism Clinical Specialist and Research Coordinator at Connecticut Children's Hospital Emma McKeever (left) : resident of Glastonbury who is currently on the Autism Waiver Waitlist

resident of Glastonbury who is currently on the Autism Waiver Waitlist Pam McKeever: resident of Glastonbury and parent of autistic adult

resident of Glastonbury and parent of autistic adult Sarah Spear: CEO and Founder of Empowered Together

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

.

.

.