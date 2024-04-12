© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

For autistic adults, getting services can be an uphill battle

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Artwork (above) by Emma McKeever, who is currently on the Autism Waiver Waitlist.

For adults on the autism spectrum, getting services can be a challenging task to navigate.

A new bill passed last year means that more autistic adults could receive services from the state from the Connecticut Autism Waiver.

But services still remain limited. There is currently a ten year waiting list to receive the waiver leaving thousands scrambling for services. Today, we talk about the Connecticut Autism Waiver program.

Later, we hear about businesses working to make their establishments more accommodating to neurodiverse clientele.

GUESTS:

  • Jimna Miller: Co-Chair of Autism Advisory Council and Volunteer
  • Jennifer Twachtman-Bassett: Autism Clinical Specialist and Research Coordinator at Connecticut Children's Hospital
  • Emma McKeever (left): resident of Glastonbury who is currently on the Autism Waiver Waitlist
  • Pam McKeever: resident of Glastonbury and parent of autistic adult
  • Sarah Spear: CEO and Founder of Empowered Together

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
