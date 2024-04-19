© 2024 Connecticut Public

Fewer Americans are considering careers in the military and branches are looking for solutions to recruiting

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Military recruits raise their right hands as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reads the oath of enlistment at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023, in Fort Meade, Maryland.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty
Military recruits raise their right hands as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reads the oath of enlistment at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023, in Fort Meade, Maryland. Austin attended the ceremony to administer the oath marking 50 years of the U.S. military being an all-volunteer service.

During the last fiscal year, the army alone missed their recruiting goal by 25%. All branches of the military are struggling to recruit new cadets.

With an all-volunteer service, the military relies on recruitment efforts to get more people to serve. But fewer Americans than ever are eligible to do so. And attracting the next generation of cadets has been a challenge.

Today, we talk about the military recruiting crisis. We will hear from Captain Benjamin Keffer, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Recruiting Command.

Later, we hear how someextremist groups are working to get veterans and others with tactical experience into their organizations.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired on October 6, 2023.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen