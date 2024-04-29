Artist Pablo Delano's 'Museum of the Old Colony' lands at 2024 Venice Biennale

The Venice Biennale is the art world's most prestigious exhibition. It’s sometimes even called the "Olympics of Art," held annually in Italy. Right now, Pablo Delano, a Puerto Rico-born, Hartford-based artist, has an installation called “The Museum of the Old Colony” located in its central pavilion.

The installation collection is comprised largely of photographs and artifacts, all of which raise questions around America’s relationship with Puerto Rico, and the island's status as the world’s oldest colony. The “museum” also raises questions about the politics and institution of museums.

This hour, we hear from Delano.

Plus, Faisal Saleh with Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge discusses their unofficial collateral exhibit in Venice, "Foreigners without a Homeland," featuring 27 artists.

Pablo Delano: Visual Artist and Photographer; Professor of Fine Arts, Trinity College

