© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Artist Pablo Delano's 'Museum of the Old Colony' lands at 2024 Venice Biennale

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 29, 2024 at 8:32 AM EDT
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
1 of 4  — img_7336_53655390514_oa.jpg
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
Provided by / Pablo Delano
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
2 of 4  — _dsf0071_53655389094_oa.jpg
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
Provided by / Pablo Delano
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
3 of 4  — _dsf0414_53655500370_oa.jpg
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
Provided by / Pablo Delano
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
4 of 4  — _dsf0473_53654162807_oa.jpg
Hartford-based fine artist Pablo Delano. His traveling exhibit has been adapted to take center stage at the Venice Biennale, often referred to as the "Olympics of Art.
Provided by / Pablo Delano

The Venice Biennale is the art world's most prestigious exhibition. It’s sometimes even called the "Olympics of Art," held annually in Italy. Right now, Pablo Delano, a Puerto Rico-born, Hartford-based artist, has an installation called “The Museum of the Old Colony” located in its central pavilion.

The installation collection is comprised largely of photographs and artifacts, all of which raise questions around America’s relationship with Puerto Rico, and the island's status as the world’s oldest colony. The “museum” also raises questions about the politics and institution of museums.

This hour, we hear from Delano.

Plus, Faisal Saleh with Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge discusses their unofficial collateral exhibit in Venice, "Foreigners without a Homeland," featuring 27 artists.

An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
1 of 4  — IMG_3674aa.jpg
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
Provided / Faisal Saleh
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
2 of 4  — IMG_3667a.jpg
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
Provided / Faisal Saleh
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
3 of 4  — IMG_3664.jpg
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
Provided / Faisal Saleh
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
4 of 4  — IMG_3680a.jpg
An exhibit named “Foreigners in Their Homeland,” proposed by the Palestine Museum U.S., was not included in the 60th Venice Biennale. It is now an unofficial collateral event at Venice’s Palazzo Mora opening April 20.
Provided / Faisal Saleh

GUESTS:

  • Pablo Delano: Visual Artist and Photographer; Professor of Fine Arts, Trinity College
  • Faisal Saleh: Founder and Executive director, Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen