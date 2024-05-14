© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What's next for Bridgeport politics, plus the final 'In Absentia' episode drop

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes (left) and his campaign manager Christine Bartlett-Josie (right) get up from a table in the back of the Cape Verdean Association seconds after receiving information from City Hall that Joe Ganim (far left on screen) received more votes than Gomes, November 07, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public has spent the past year investigating political dysfunction, allegations of absentee ballot misconduct, and machine politics in Bridgeport.

The investigation has culminated in a four part series called “In Absentia.” Today, we hear the final episode of this podcast and speak to members of the Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative team.

You can listen to all the episodes on ctpublic.org/bpt or wherever you get your podcasts.

GUESTS:

  • Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter for the Accountability Project
  • Jim Haddadin: Editor for The Accountability Project

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
