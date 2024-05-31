© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Bigfoot gets all the glory, but Connecticut has its own cast of cryptids

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:03 AM EDT
Illustrator Valerie Ruby-Omen and author Patrick Scalisi of “Connecticut Cryptids: A Field Guide to the Weird and Wonderful Creatures of the Nutmeg State.”
1 of 4  — cryptids.jpg
Illustrator Valerie Ruby-Omen and author Patrick Scalisi of “Connecticut Cryptids: A Field Guide to the Weird and Wonderful Creatures of the Nutmeg State.”
Courtesy Connecticut Cryptids
Patrick Scalisi reads to an all-ages audience during a cryptid storytelling event at Splendor Solis Books in Northampton, Mass., Nov. 10, 2023. Scalisi related the story of the Glawackus of Glastonbury, Conn., which has a connection to the greater Springfield area of Massachusetts through the sport of spelunking, or cave diving.
2 of 4  — 03.JPG
Patrick Scalisi reads to an all-ages audience during a cryptid storytelling event at Splendor Solis Books in Northampton, Mass., Nov. 10, 2023. Scalisi related the story of the Glawackus of Glastonbury, Conn., which has a connection to the greater Springfield area of Massachusetts through the sport of spelunking, or cave diving.
Courtesy Connecticut Cryptids
Author Patrick Scalisi, left, and illustrator Valerie Ruby-Omen, second from left, stand with representatives from Cheshire, Conn., after Town Historian Diane Calabro arranged to have a cryptid display put up at town hall.
3 of 4  — 04.jpg
Author Patrick Scalisi, left, and illustrator Valerie Ruby-Omen, second from left, stand with representatives from Cheshire, Conn., after Town Historian Diane Calabro arranged to have a cryptid display put up at town hall.
Courtesy Connecticut Cryptids
The cryptid display at Cheshire Town Hall, with a particular emphasis on the "elves of Cheshire Village."
4 of 4  — 05.jpg
The cryptid display at Cheshire Town Hall, with a particular emphasis on the "elves of Cheshire Village."
Courtesy Connecticut Cryptids

You’ve heard of Bigfoot and Nessie, but did you know Connecticut is home to a host of creatures, or "cryptids"?

Cryptozoology is the study of animals whose existence is a matter of debate. While Bigfoot sightings have been reported where we live, sea serpents, the Glastonbury Glawackus, and plenty of others call Connecticut home.

This hour, we hear from Patrick Scalisi and Valerie Ruby-Omen, the author and illustrator of a new field guide to this cast of Connecticut cryptids.

Plus, Stephen Olbrys Gencarella explains how folklore can deepen our understanding of these fantastic creatures, and how the stories about them are shaped over time.

  • Patrick Scalisi: Author, Connecticut Cryptids: A Field Guide to the Weird and Wonderful Creatures of the Nutmeg State
  • Valerie Ruby-Omen: Illustrator, Connecticut Cryptids
  • Stephen Olbrys Gencarella: Professor of Folklore Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen