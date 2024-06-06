Author Garrard Conley explores queerness in Puritan New England

Author Garrard Conley published his first book in 2016, "Boy Erased". The bestselling memoir, relaying Conley's experience undergoing conversion therapy at 19, inspired a major motion picture two years later.

This hour, Conley discusses his newest book and his first foray into fiction. "All the World Beside" explores queerness in Puritan New England. Set in 1700s Massachusetts and inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's "The Scarlet Letter," an affair unfolds between Arthur Lyman, a physician, and Nathaniel Whitfield, a reverend.

GUESTS:



Garrard Conley: Author, All the World Beside and Boy Erased

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired April 4.

