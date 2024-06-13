© 2024 Connecticut Public

'Like home to me': Examining the important role Pride Centers play

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 13, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT
Lenny Speiller, the mayor's Director of Communications hands off the ceremonial scissors to Executive Director Juancarlos Soto as the New Haven Pride Center staff members and elected officials celebrate the ribbon cutting of the center's new space.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Lenny Speiller, the mayor's Director of Communications hands off the ceremonial scissors to Executive Director Juancarlos Soto as the New Haven Pride Center staff members and elected officials celebrate the ribbon cutting of the center's new space.

In Connecticut, there are LGBTQ community centers in New Haven, Norwalk and, most recently, Bridgeport. There have also been recent efforts to launch a queer hub in West Hartford.

These spaces are important for community, safety, resources, and even are associated with reduced suicide risk among LGBTQ youth, according to the Trevor Project.

Connecticut Public reported on the New Haven Pride Center’s move to a larger location in January. They say this will allow them to offer more community resources.

This hour, we hear from Juancarlos Soto, executive director of the New Haven Pride Center. We'll also hear from a researcher who has measured the importance of these community hubs, and the resources they offer.

Plus, we get an update on the policies protecting and restricting LGBTQ rights in the U.S. from The 19th's LGBTQ+ reporter Orion Rummler.

GUESTS:

  • Orion Rummler: LGBTQ+ Reporter, The 19th
  • Juancarlos Soto: Executive Director, New Haven Pride Center
  • Dr. Dani Chiaramonte: Associate Research Scientist, Yale LGBTQ Mental Health Initiative

