Sex and culture critic Ella Dawson highlights the importance of 'found family' in her fiction debut

In the LGBTQ community, “found” or “chosen family” can be crucial. It's the idea of a social support system beyond your biological family, and one of the themes Ella Dawson explores in her book, But How Are You, Really?

This hour, the sex and culture columnist from Connecticut joins us to discuss her first novel, found family, burnout, second-chance romances, and much more.

GUESTS:



Ella Dawson: Sex and Culture Critic; Author, "But How Are You, Really?"

