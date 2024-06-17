© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Sex and culture critic Ella Dawson highlights the importance of 'found family' in her fiction debut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 17, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Ella Dawson
Provided
Ella Dawson is the author of "But How Are You, Really?"

In the LGBTQ community, “found” or “chosen family” can be crucial. It's the idea of a social support system beyond your biological family, and one of the themes Ella Dawson explores in her book, But How Are You, Really?

This hour, the sex and culture columnist from Connecticut joins us to discuss her first novel, found family, burnout, second-chance romances, and much more.

GUESTS:

  • Ella Dawson: Sex and Culture Critic; Author, "But How Are You, Really?"

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen