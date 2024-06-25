© 2024 Connecticut Public

How do we create more accessible and affordable housing in Connecticut?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Multi-family housing in Hartford. Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated will premiere on Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Multi-family housing in Hartford as seen in Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated which will premiere on Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on CPTV.

Housing in Connecticut has not only gotten more expensive, it’s much harder to find. The state vacancy rate is only 3.5% and the median rent is $2,000.

Housing touches every aspect of our life. From health to education to community, where you live, makes a difference.

So why is housing so hard to find? There’s no easy answer, but our guests say that in order to create a better future where housing is both accessible and affordable, you have to look at the housing systems that have been set up in the past.

This week, Connecticut Public will premiere the documentary Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated. Today, we’ll hear documentary producer Sabrina Buckwalter and those featured in the film.

But before we get to that, we just had the first major heatwave of the summer. If you are hoping to cool down at a local pool, your options might be a bit limited this season. We learn why.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
