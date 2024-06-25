How do we create more accessible and affordable housing in Connecticut?

Housing in Connecticut has not only gotten more expensive, it’s much harder to find. The state vacancy rate is only 3.5% and the median rent is $2,000.

Housing touches every aspect of our life. From health to education to community, where you live, makes a difference.

So why is housing so hard to find? There’s no easy answer, but our guests say that in order to create a better future where housing is both accessible and affordable, you have to look at the housing systems that have been set up in the past.

This week, Connecticut Public will premiere the documentary Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated. Today, we’ll hear documentary producer Sabrina Buckwalter and those featured in the film.

But before we get to that, we just had the first major heatwave of the summer. If you are hoping to cool down at a local pool, your options might be a bit limited this season. We learn why.

