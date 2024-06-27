© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Checking in on the 'showdown' over public education funding in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 27, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol Building, January 17, 2021
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Capitol Building, January 17, 2021.

Education budget cuts from this legislative session are slamming schools at all levels, from early education to higher education.

This hour, we hear from Connecticut Mirror budget reporter Keith Phaneuf, and education reporter Jessika Harkay.

Plus, we check in with the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, and Chancellor of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system Terrence Cheng.

GUESTS:

  • Keith Phaneuf: Budget Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Jessika Harkay: Education Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Fran Rabinowitz: Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
  • Terrence Cheng: Chancellor, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen