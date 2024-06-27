Checking in on the 'showdown' over public education funding in Connecticut

Education budget cuts from this legislative session are slamming schools at all levels, from early education to higher education.

This hour, we hear from Connecticut Mirror budget reporter Keith Phaneuf, and education reporter Jessika Harkay.

Plus, we check in with the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, and Chancellor of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system Terrence Cheng.

GUESTS:



Keith Phaneuf: Budget Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Budget Reporter, Connecticut Mirror Jessika Harkay: Education Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Education Reporter, Connecticut Mirror Fran Rabinowitz: Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents Terrence Cheng: Chancellor, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

