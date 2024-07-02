What ProPublica's investigation of Shrub Oak tells us about the needs of autistic students

Finding long-term resources and programs for young people with autism can be challenging, and in some cases, incredibly disheartening.

The needs of autistic youth can vary. As a spectrum disorder, some diagnosed with high functioning autism can live relatively normal lives pursuing college, careers and relationships.

But others require more support. Those with intellectual disabilities and communication challenges often require lifelong support to assist with tasks of daily living.

One school that claimed to fulfill that need was Shrub Oak International School in New York. This school takes students from across the country, including Connecticut. But a recent investigation by ProPublica showed that this institution that costs nearly $600,000 a year is failing its students. This investigation uncovered several accusations of neglect and abuse.

Today, we hear about the investigation by ProPublica. The Office of the Child Advocate weighs in and hear about a recent complaint against High Road Schools in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Sarah Eagan: Connecticut Child Advocate

Jennifer Smith Richards: reporter for ProPublica

Jodi Cohen: Reporter for ProPublica

Dr. Mary Doherty: founder of Autistic Doctors International and anesthesiologist

