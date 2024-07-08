Efforts to clean litter are lifesaving for wildlife

Stamford-based non-profit Keep America Beautiful found almost 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. road- and waterways in 2020.

This hour, we’re spotlighting some of the small-but-mighty efforts to clean litter and protect wildlife in Connecticut. New Haven river keeper Peter Davis, and his assistant David Burgess, have been clearing parks and rivers in the Elm City for decades, one trash bag at a time.

Local osprey nest monitor Nancy Ellen Harrigan James will also join, along with ecologist and Homegrown National Park co-founder Dr. Douglas Tallamy.

GUESTS:



Peter Davis: New Haven River Keeper

New Haven River Keeper Nancy Ellen Harrigan James: Osprey Nest Monitor

Osprey Nest Monitor Aaron Goode: Environmental Advocate; Secretary, New Haven Bioregional Group

Environmental Advocate; Secretary, New Haven Bioregional Group Dr. Douglas Tallamy: Entomologist and Ecologist; Author; Co-Founder, Homegrown National Park

