Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Efforts to clean litter are lifesaving for wildlife

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
Davis Burgess (left) and Peter Davis, New Haven's river keeper, have been collecting trash in the city's parks nearly every day for decades.

Stamford-based non-profit Keep America Beautiful found almost 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. road- and waterways in 2020.

This hour, we’re spotlighting some of the small-but-mighty efforts to clean litter and protect wildlife in Connecticut. New Haven river keeper Peter Davis, and his assistant David Burgess, have been clearing parks and rivers in the Elm City for decades, one trash bag at a time.

Local osprey nest monitor Nancy Ellen Harrigan James will also join, along with ecologist and Homegrown National Park co-founder Dr. Douglas Tallamy.

GUESTS:

  • Peter Davis: New Haven River Keeper
  • Nancy Ellen Harrigan James: Osprey Nest Monitor
  • Aaron Goode: Environmental Advocate; Secretary, New Haven Bioregional Group
  • Dr. Douglas Tallamy: Entomologist and Ecologist; Author; Co-Founder, Homegrown National Park

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen