Learn to cook with Sohla El-Waylly’s ‘Start Here,’ plus the healing power of soup

This hour Where We Live, we’re sharing a conversation with Sohla El-Waylly. Sohla’s a culinary creator, writer, YouTube star…and a new mom.

Sohla joined the show in between interviews, making Instagram videos and her baby girl’s naps to talk about her first cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook.

You’ll also meet Marisa Mendez Marthaller. She’s a Certified Postpartum Doula. She’s worked in the hospitality industry and her degree is in Food Studies. Those interests and passions come together in her business; Marisa is known as The Soup Doula in New York City.

We talk with Marisa about her work and the healing power of soup.

Provided / Marisa Mendez Marthaller "Showing up with soup for somebody is really a way of caring for them, so they can care for themselves, so they can care for their baby," says soup doula Marisa Mendez Marthaller.

Sohla El-Waylly : Culinary creator, writer, and YouTube star. Sohla’s work has been featured in The New York Times and Bon Appétit and on Food52.com and Serious Eats.com. Her first cookbook is Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook (@sohlae)



Crispy-Skinned Salmon with Radishes & Nuoc Cham

Charred Lemon Risotto

