Learn to cook with Sohla El-Waylly’s ‘Start Here,’ plus the healing power of soup

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTess TerribleStephanie Stender
Published July 29, 2024 at 6:44 PM EDT
Sohla El-Waylly is a culinary creator, writer and YouTube star. Her first cookbook is Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook
Provided / Laura Murray
/
Knopf Cooks
In writing her first cookbook, Start Here, Sohla El-Waylly wants to help new cooks "understand these techniques in your bones, so that they feel like intuition."

This hour Where We Live, we’re sharing a conversation with Sohla El-Waylly. Sohla’s a culinary creator, writer, YouTube star…and a new mom.

Sohla joined the show in between interviews, making Instagram videos and her baby girl’s naps to talk about her first cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook.

You’ll also meet Marisa Mendez Marthaller. She’s a Certified Postpartum Doula. She’s worked in the hospitality industry and her degree is in Food Studies. Those interests and passions come together in her business; Marisa is known as The Soup Doula in New York City.

We talk with Marisa about her work and the healing power of soup.

Provided
/
Marisa Mendez Marthaller
"Showing up with soup for somebody is really a way of caring for them, so they can care for themselves, so they can care for their baby," says soup doula Marisa Mendez Marthaller.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES: (coming 7/30)
Crispy-Skinned Salmon with Radishes & Nuoc Cham
Charred Lemon Risotto

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tess Terrible, with help from Stephanie Stender and Meg Fitzgerald. Our Social team includes Francesca Fontanez, Martha Castillo and Janae Spinato.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

