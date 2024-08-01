Tanning dependence, skin cancer, SPF, misinformation—a deep dive into sunscreen

One in five people will get a skin cancer diagnosis by the time they are 70. That’s according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

There’s many things you can do to prevent skin cancer. Seeking shade during the hours that the sun's rays are the strongest, and wearing sun-protective clothing helps. And then, there’s always sunscreen.

But this iconic lotion has been coming under fire. Several social media influencers are claiming that sunscreen, the very thing that is supposed to protect us from skin cancer, has cancer causing ingredients. Today, on Where We Live, we separate fact from fiction when it comes to sunscreen, tanning and skin cancer.

Now we are hearing the sunscreen sold in the United States isn’t as effective as the formulas sold overseas. In early July, Sen. Richard Blumenthal encouraged the Food and Drug Administration to approve more effective ingredients in sunscreens.

Are you wearing sunscreen this summer? Got a question about skin protection?

Stacey Mann: Sr. Development Manager at the American Cancer Society and a Melanoma Advocate living in Milford, Connecticut.

Dr. Kelly Olino: Assistant Professor of Surgical Oncology at Yale School of Medicine

Caroline Hopkins: Health & Science Reporter who recently reported on sunscreen for the New York Times

