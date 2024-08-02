Coming together through music: A conversation with Music Director Carolyn Kuan

Carolyn Kuan has been the music director at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra since 2011. This hour, we speak to her about her work as a conductor, and the driving forces behind her music.

Like many organizations, Hartford Symphony Orchestra has put forth diversity and inclusivity commitments stating that they are, quote “diversifying programming by considering race, ethnicity and gender identity in the composers whose music performed.”We talk about how the orchestra is striving to become more inclusive and diverse, and what that work looks like.

We’ll also hear from Tyler Kline, he’s a composer and host of the Modern Notebook, a radio program that features work from the great living composers, especially those with underrepresented backgrounds. You can listen to the Modern Notebook on Connecticut Public on Saturdays at 10pm.

GUESTS:



Carolyn Kuan: Music Director at the Hartford Symphony Orchestra

Tyler Kline: composer and host of the Modern Notebook, a program by PRX, and host of the podcast "Music/Maker"

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Hartford Symphony Orchestra musical director Carolyn Kuan talks with Where We Live host Catherine Shen in the WWL studio, May 22, 2024.

Dylan Reyes contributed to this show which originally aired May 28, 2024