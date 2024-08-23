© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The doctor is ‘out:’ Accessing health care in Connecticut prisons

By Tess Terrible,
Chloe WynneCatherine Shen
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Getting a doctor’s appointment is hard. But for the incarcerated population in Connecticut, it’s nearly impossible. An internal review showed that many incarcerated persons were denied medical care leading to severe consequences including medical emergencies and even death.

Today, we get an update on what we’re seeing in Connecticut prison systems, and hear from those who had loved ones in the system.

The U.S. The District Court recently ruled that transgender people who are incarcerated in Connecticut prisons are now entitled to gender-affirming health care.  

But as we’ve learned this morning, receiving any type of health care when in the prison system is challenging.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
