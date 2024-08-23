The doctor is ‘out:’ Accessing health care in Connecticut prisons

Getting a doctor’s appointment is hard. But for the incarcerated population in Connecticut, it’s nearly impossible. An internal review showed that many incarcerated persons were denied medical care leading to severe consequences including medical emergencies and even death.

Today, we get an update on what we’re seeing in Connecticut prison systems, and hear from those who had loved ones in the system.

The U.S. The District Court recently ruled that transgender people who are incarcerated in Connecticut prisons are now entitled to gender-affirming health care.

But as we’ve learned this morning, receiving any type of health care when in the prison system is challenging.

GUESTS:



Jacqueline Rabe Thomas: reporter with Connecticut Insider

reporter with Connecticut Insider Elana Bildner: Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU Connecticut