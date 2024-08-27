How to get your garden flood resilient and fall ready

It’s been a summer with all sorts of weather. We’ve seen flooding, and high heat putting our gardens through all sorts of chaos. Today, horticulturist Charlie Nardozzi join us to talk about this hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy, sunny chaotic gardening year!

It’s not too late to start planting your fall crops. We hear what plants could thrive this season as autumn rapidly approaches.

August is Tree Check Month. We learn what you can do to preserve the trees where you live. Although spring gardening might feel ages away, it’s also a good time to think about starting a community garden!

GUESTS:



Charlie Nardozzi: horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal

horticulturist and host of the Connecticut Garden Journal Cordalie Benoit : Community Garden Organizer in Connecticut

: Community Garden Organizer in Connecticut Cameron Pierce: Arborist and District Manager for Davey Tree Expert Company