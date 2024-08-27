© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How to get your garden flood resilient and fall ready

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
Debris, trash, and oil tanks along both sides of a bridge over Hoadley Pond in Seymour, Connecticut. August 19, 2024. Onlookers say the water came up and over the bridge as intense rainfall flooded towns in parts of New Haven, Litchfield and Fairfield counties the day before.
Michayla Savitt
/
Connecticut Public
Debris, trash, and oil tanks along both sides of a bridge over Hoadley Pond in Seymour, Connecticut. August 19, 2024. Onlookers say the water came up and over the bridge as intense rainfall flooded towns in parts of New Haven, Litchfield and Fairfield counties the day before.

It’s been a summer with all sorts of weather. We’ve seen flooding, and high heat putting our gardens through all sorts of chaos. Today, horticulturist Charlie Nardozzi join us to talk about this hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy, sunny chaotic gardening year!

It’s not too late to start planting your fall crops. We hear what plants could thrive this season as autumn rapidly approaches.

August is Tree Check Month. We learn what you can do to preserve the trees where you live. Although spring gardening might feel ages away, it’s also a good time to think about starting a community garden!

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
