CT DOT commissioner talks recent flooding -- plus transit, travel, and traffic

Last week, floodwaters devastated several communities in Connecticut washing out over two dozen state roads. There have been nearly 200 people killed on Connecticut roads this year alone.

Labor Day weekend is coming up. According to the National Safety Council, there were 455 traffic fatalities nationally over the holiday weekend in 2023.

Today, we’re talking about all things roads, highway and transit, and how you can stay safe when driving throughout our state. Joining us this morning is Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

And if you have a question or comment about highways, buses and all things transit, we want to hear from you! What the roads look like where you live?

GUESTS:



Garrett Eucalitto: Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Jim Cameron: commuter advocate and author of the weekly opinion column "Talking Transportation" in the Connecticut Mirror