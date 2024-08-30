© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

CT DOT commissioner talks recent flooding -- plus transit, travel, and traffic

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 30, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto speaks with the press at the Connecticut Department of Transportation Wethersfield Maintenance Service Center, January 05, 2024, ahead a snowstorm forecasted to drop five to 12 inches.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto speaks with the press at the Connecticut Department of Transportation Wethersfield Maintenance Service Center, January 05, 2024, ahead a snowstorm forecasted to drop five to 12 inches.

Last week, floodwaters devastated several communities in Connecticut washing out over two dozen state roads. There have been nearly 200 people killed on Connecticut roads this year alone.

Labor Day weekend is coming up. According to the National Safety Council, there were 455 traffic fatalities nationally over the holiday weekend in 2023.

Today, we’re talking about all things roads, highway and transit, and how you can stay safe when driving throughout our state. Joining us this morning is Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

And if you have a question or comment about highways, buses and all things transit, we want to hear from you! What the roads look like where you live?

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen