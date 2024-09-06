© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

It’s not “pizza” - it’s abeetz! How Connecticut became the pizza state

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: A worker at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana takes a piping hot pizza out of a coal oven and places it into a to-go box during a weekday lunchtime rush. The restaurant was founded in 1925 by Italian immigrant Frank Pepe in New Haven, and has since opened locations across the Northeast.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public


This hour is bound to make you very hungry because we’re talking about New Haven pizza. This year, U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro officially declared New Haven, the Pizza Capital of America.

Today, we talk to some pizza lovers. We'll also hear about a new documentary that follows pizza lovers beyond Connecticut. New Haven pizza is so legendary that pizza makers are now trying to duplicate it across the country.

But up first, Connecticut doesn’t just have great pizza. Many food influencers are bringing a lot of attention to local restaurants and food makers. We hear from one content creator exploring "the best culinary delights in Connecticut."

GUESTS:

Next week, New Haven Museum will host a screening of A Slice of America: Charred in the Florida Sun. Listeners can find out more about the event by visiting watchpizza.com

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
