It’s not “pizza” - it’s abeetz! How Connecticut became the pizza state

This hour is bound to make you very hungry because we’re talking about New Haven pizza. This year, U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro officially declared New Haven, the Pizza Capital of America.

Today, we talk to some pizza lovers. We'll also hear about a new documentary that follows pizza lovers beyond Connecticut. New Haven pizza is so legendary that pizza makers are now trying to duplicate it across the country.

But up first, Connecticut doesn’t just have great pizza. Many food influencers are bringing a lot of attention to local restaurants and food makers. We hear from one content creator exploring "the best culinary delights in Connecticut."

Next week, New Haven Museum will host a screening of A Slice of America: Charred in the Florida Sun. Listeners can find out more about the event by visiting watchpizza.com