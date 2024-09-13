© 2024 Connecticut Public

Black, brown, and Indigenous communities are reclaiming wine culture

Published September 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A close-up photograph shows the hand of a man holding a wineglass while at a table with several other folks who are also drinking wine.
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Digital Vision via Getty Images
.

Many wine tastings are about evaluating the aroma, balance and tannin. But for some people, wine is about so much more than that. It’s about history, community, and memory.

Less than 1% of wineries in the United States are owned by Black connoisseurs. But that is starting to change. And with more makers, lovers and sellers of color coming into this industry, who consumes and enjoys wine is evolving too.

Today, we hear from Black and brown winemakers and enthusiasts in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

