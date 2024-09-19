In Connecticut, colleges and universities are rethinking rules around campus protests and activism this academic year

Last school year, students across the nation took part in on campus protests to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas War. Overwhelmingly, student protesters were demanding that their colleges divest from Israel.

It led to encampments on college greens, large demonstrations and some arrests of both students and faculties.

At some campuses, college administrations have welcomed student demonstrations, and activism. But this school year has brought new policies around protesting.

Today, we hear from student organizers across Connecticut and hear their perspective on these changes, and plans to organize in the future.

GUESTS:



Kate Hidalgo Bellows: Staff Reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education covering today’s students and campus culture

Dan Barrett: Legal Director of ACLU of Connecticut

Antonia Kambolis: Junior at Trinity College

Batya Kline: Student Organizer at Wesleyan University