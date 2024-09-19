© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

In Connecticut, colleges and universities are rethinking rules around campus protests and activism this academic year

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
With over 300 students in attendance and 60 students who camped overnight, Wesleyan students have created an on campus encampment called the “Wesleyan Liberated Zone” in protest of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Student organizers have created a list of demands asking the university to “divest any and all investments from companies and institutions that profit from Israeli colonization, occupation, and apartheid fueling the genocide of Palestinians,” and will not leave until the demands have been met.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Last school year, students across the nation took part in on campus protests to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas War. Overwhelmingly, student protesters were demanding that their colleges divest from Israel.

It led to encampments on college greens, large demonstrations and some arrests of both students and faculties.

At some campuses, college administrations have welcomed student demonstrations, and activism. But this school year has brought new policies around protesting.

Today, we hear from student organizers across Connecticut and hear their perspective on these changes, and plans to organize in the future.

GUESTS:

  • Kate Hidalgo Bellows: Staff Reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education covering today’s students and campus culture
  • Dan Barrett: Legal Director of ACLU of Connecticut
  • Antonia Kambolis: Junior at Trinity College
  • Batya Kline: Student Organizer at Wesleyan University

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
