'But you don’t look sick:' The struggles of living with an invisible illness
A Connecticut lab is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to study endometriosis, a painful condition that impacts people with a uterus.
Endometriosis is just one of the many invisible illnesses that impact an estimated 10% of the American population, according to Disabled World, an independent Health and Disability news source.
This hour, we talk about why invisible illnesses are difficult to diagnose and how scientists are trying to change that.
GUESTS:
- Michayla Savitt, State Government Reporter, Connecticut Public
- Jennifer Crystal, Author of “One Tick Stopped the Clock”
- Kelsi Carolan, Assistant Professor and licensed clinical social worker, University of Connecticut
