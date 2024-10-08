It's time to change the way we talk about menopause

October is Menopause Awareness Month.

There is not one universal menopause experience. But almost everyone with a uterus will go through it. So why is it still taboo to talk about “the change?" Well, that’s something our guest today wants to change.

Today, we’ll hear from journalist and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal on changing how we talk about the change. She is the author of the upcoming book How To Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before. She is also a producer and executive producer of the new documentary The [M] Factor: Shredding The Silence On Menopause.

Today, she joins us for the hour. Plus, a local OB GYN joins us. What's your menopause story?

GUESTS:



Tamsen Fadal: author, journalist and menopause advocate

author, journalist and menopause advocate Dr. Karianne Silverman: OBGYN at St Francis Hospital/Trinity Health Of New England in Hartford