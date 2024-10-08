© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

It's time to change the way we talk about menopause

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT
FILE: Journalist, Author and Menopause advocate, Tamsen Fadal. Tamsen Fadal is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, content creator, author, speaker and menopause advocate. Tamsen is the producer of the groundbreaking menopause documentary The M Factor, Shredding The Silence on Menopause. Tamsen is the author of the upcoming book How To Menopause. She uses her voice to share stories about menopause, aging boldly and how to thrive in midlife and beyond.
Image provided by Tamsen Fadal
October is Menopause Awareness Month.

There is not one universal menopause experience. But almost everyone with a uterus will go through it. So why is it still taboo to talk about “the change?" Well, that’s something our guest today wants to change.

Today, we’ll hear from journalist and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal on changing how we talk about the change. She is the author of the upcoming book How To Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before. She is also a producer and executive producer of the new documentary The [M] Factor: Shredding The Silence On Menopause.

Today, she joins us for the hour. Plus, a local OB GYN joins us. What's your menopause story?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
