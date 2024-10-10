© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

What does being ‘bear aware’ mean for Connecticut?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Black bear roaming a yard in Simsbury, Connecticut July 9, 2023
Black bear roaming a yard in Simsbury, Connecticut July 9, 2023

In Connecticut, the bear population has boomed. And so have human-bear conflicts. There are somewhere between 1000-1200 black bears in our state alone.

You might know what to do if you encounter a black bear in the wild, but bears are not just on trails anymore. In the past year, there were 35 incidents of bears entering homes right here in our state.

Although they might look friend-shaped, we wouldn’t recommend getting friendly. In fact, intentionally feeding the bears is now against the law.

Maybe you’ve seen a bear where you live. Today, we’ll hear from bear experts across the state and learn what to do if you come across one.

Did you follow this year’s Fat Bear Week? This week-long national tournament by the National Parks Service celebrates bear hibernation and conservation, while also serving as a campaign to make the public bear aware. We learn about it.

GUESTS:

  • Jason Hawley: Wildlife Biologist for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Felicia Ortner: Volunteer Docent at the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo
  • Rachel Maiser: Natural Resource Lead for the Northeast Regional Office of the National Park Service

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
