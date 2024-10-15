© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The Lebanese diaspora in Connecticut responds to the war abroad

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Lebanese displaced from the Dahiyah southern suburbs of Beirut by three weeks of Israeli airstrikes, there and in other parts of Lebanon, still camp for their safety in the central Martyrs Square, on October 13, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. Officials say that more than one million people have been forced to flee their homes as Israel targets strongholds and positions of the Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah militia, such as Dahiyah, in an air campaign that since Sept. 23 has cost more than 1,400 lives in Lebanon.
Scott Peterson
/
Getty Images
Lebanese displaced from the Dahiyah southern suburbs of Beirut by three weeks of Israeli airstrikes, there and in other parts of Lebanon, still camp for their safety in the central Martyrs Square, on October 13, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. Officials say that more than one million people have been forced to flee their homes as Israel targets strongholds and positions of the Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah militia, such as Dahiyah, in an air campaign that since Sept. 23 has cost more than 1,400 lives in Lebanon.

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon has become dire.

The country faces economic and financial uncertainty, and nearly 2000 deaths since the start of the conflict.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that of the 5.5 million people living in Lebanon, 1 million people are in dire need.

Today, humanitarian aid organizations International Rescue Committee and Anera joins us to describe what is happening on the ground in Lebanon.

Plus two Lebanese Americans living and working as chef-owners in Connecticut join us to respond to the situation and speak on Lebanese cuisine, culture and hospitality.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen