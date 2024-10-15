The Lebanese diaspora in Connecticut responds to the war abroad

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon has become dire.

The country faces economic and financial uncertainty, and nearly 2000 deaths since the start of the conflict.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that of the 5.5 million people living in Lebanon, 1 million people are in dire need .

Today, humanitarian aid organizations International Rescue Committee and Anera joins us to describe what is happening on the ground in Lebanon.

Plus two Lebanese Americans living and working as chef-owners in Connecticut join us to respond to the situation and speak on Lebanese cuisine, culture and hospitality.

GUESTS:



Samar El-Yassir: Lebanon and Jordan Country Director for Anera

Ciaran Donnelly: Senior Vice President, Crisis Response, Recovery & Development at International Rescue Committee

Reem Hadir: chef and founder of Lebnani Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Watertown

chef and founder of Lebnani Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar in Watertown George Noujaim: chef owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Cuisine in Winsted