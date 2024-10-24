© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Afghan musicians refuse to be silenced

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 24, 2024 at 7:34 AM EDT
Composer and conductor Arson Fahim started playing the piano after watching the movie The Pianist
1 of 4  — Arson Fahim (1).jpg
Composer and conductor Arson Fahim started playing the piano after watching the movie The Pianist
ADRIANA ARGUIJO PHOTOGRAPHY
Cellist and composer Nazira Wali
2 of 4  — Nazira Wali.jpg
Cellist and composer Nazira Wali
Cuatro Puntos
Musician playing the sitar, a traditional Afghan music instrument
3 of 4  — credit Saubhagya Gandharv.jpg
Musician playing the sitar, a traditional Afghan music instrument
Cuatro Puntos
Kevin Bishop, Executive Director of Cuatro Puntos
4 of 4  — Kevin Bishop Headshot.JPG
Kevin Bishop, Executive Director of Cuatro Puntos
Cuatro Puntos

When the Afghanistan fell under Taliban rule in 2021, instruments were destroyed and musicians were silenced.

Today, we hear from Afghan musicians taking part in a performance at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford entitled “Symphony of Resilience: The Afghan Orchestra Unsilenced.”

We’ll listen to some of their original music and learn how some artists in Afghanistan are finding ways to pursue and even record music abroad.

Plus, Kevin Bishop, the founder of Cuatro Puntos, a Connecticut non-profit that works to amplify persecuted and underrepresented music and musicians, joins us.

GUESTS:

Music featured in this broadcast:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen