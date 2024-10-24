Afghan musicians refuse to be silenced

When the Afghanistan fell under Taliban rule in 2021, instruments were destroyed and musicians were silenced.

Today, we hear from Afghan musicians taking part in a performance at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford entitled “Symphony of Resilience: The Afghan Orchestra Unsilenced.”

We’ll listen to some of their original music and learn how some artists in Afghanistan are finding ways to pursue and even record music abroad.

Plus, Kevin Bishop, the founder of Cuatro Puntos, a Connecticut non-profit that works to amplify persecuted and underrepresented music and musicians, joins us.

GUESTS:



Nazira Wali: musician and composer

musician and composer Arson Fahim: musician, pianist, composer and conductor

musician, pianist, composer and conductor Kevin Bishop: Founder and Executive Director of Cuatro Puntos

Music featured in this broadcast:

