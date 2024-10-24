Afghan musicians refuse to be silenced
When the Afghanistan fell under Taliban rule in 2021, instruments were destroyed and musicians were silenced.
Today, we hear from Afghan musicians taking part in a performance at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford entitled “Symphony of Resilience: The Afghan Orchestra Unsilenced.”
We’ll listen to some of their original music and learn how some artists in Afghanistan are finding ways to pursue and even record music abroad.
Plus, Kevin Bishop, the founder of Cuatro Puntos, a Connecticut non-profit that works to amplify persecuted and underrepresented music and musicians, joins us.
GUESTS:
- Nazira Wali: musician and composer
- Arson Fahim: musician, pianist, composer and conductor
- Kevin Bishop: Founder and Executive Director of Cuatro Puntos
Music featured in this broadcast:
- Endless by Nazira Wali
- Broken Mountains by Arson Fahim
- Watan Ishq To Iftekharam by Cuatro Puntos
- Nostalgia composed by Milad Yousufi
- Chopin's Nocturne number 20 in C sharp minor
- En Gham Be Haya for Cuatro Puntos
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.