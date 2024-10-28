© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Are witch hunts truly a thing of the past?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 28, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
A woman being accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. Illustration published 1895.
Christine_Kohler
/
Getty Images
A woman being accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. Illustration published 1895.

It’s the season of the witch! While we prepare to wear our pointed hats this Halloween, we can’t forget the gruesome history of witch hunts in New England – including Connecticut.

While many movies today celebrate witches as quirky, empowered, and misunderstood, the history behind being called a “witch” is rooted in prejudice and fear.

In today’s political landscape, the word “witch” continues to be weaponized against female politicians. So how far have we really come from the days of witch hunts?

For more Where We Live conversations around Connecticut's history of witches:

GUESTS:

Where We Live
