Are witch hunts truly a thing of the past?

It’s the season of the witch! While we prepare to wear our pointed hats this Halloween, we can’t forget the gruesome history of witch hunts in New England – including Connecticut.

While many movies today celebrate witches as quirky, empowered, and misunderstood, the history behind being called a “witch” is rooted in prejudice and fear.

In today’s political landscape, the word “witch” continues to be weaponized against female politicians. So how far have we really come from the days of witch hunts?

For more Where We Live conversations around Connecticut's history of witches:



GUESTS:



Natalie Bellager , Public Programs Manager, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

, Public Programs Manager, Julie Walsh , Associate Professor of Philosophy, Wellesley College

