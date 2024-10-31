© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Is Connecticut the spookiest place in the country? Plus, trick or treat at any age

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A werewolf jump scares a customer at Trail of Terror on opening night. September 28, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
A werewolf jump scares a customer at Trail of Terror on opening night. September 28, 2024.

Happy Halloween!

Is Connecticut the spookiest place in the country? We’re not sure, but our guests today are pretty haunted!

All this hour, we’ll be talking about all things Spooky Connecticut, and not just our favorite haunted spots.

There will be candy debates, talks of our favorite horror flicks filmed right here in Connecticut, and more.

Watch the Connecticut Public documentary "Trail of Terror" here.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
