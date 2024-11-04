© 2024 Connecticut Public

‘Artistic Congress’: How politics and art interact

By Catherine Shen,
Chloe WynneTess Terrible
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Long Wharf Theater at dusk in New Haven, Conn.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Long Wharf Theater at dusk in New Haven, Conn.

This hour, we hear a panel discussion called “Artistic Congress,” held at various venues in New Haven, Connecticut on October 26. Artistic Congress is presented in partnership between Long Wharf Theater and Yale Schwarzman Center. Panelists, including educators, journalists, and artists, gathered to discuss the connection between creativity and civic engagement

They asked: Is it political discourse that impacts art? Or is it art that fuels political discourse?

GUESTS:

Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
