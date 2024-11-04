‘Artistic Congress’: How politics and art interact
This hour, we hear a panel discussion called “Artistic Congress,” held at various venues in New Haven, Connecticut on October 26. Artistic Congress is presented in partnership between Long Wharf Theater and Yale Schwarzman Center. Panelists, including educators, journalists, and artists, gathered to discuss the connection between creativity and civic engagement
They asked: Is it political discourse that impacts art? Or is it art that fuels political discourse?
GUESTS:
- Lucy Gellman: Editor of the arts paper and cofounder of the Youth Journalism Arts Initiative at the Arts Council of Greater New Haven
- Leslie Blatteau: President of the New Haven Federation of Teachers
- Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi: Performance artist, playwright and curator of the Black Trans Women at the Center New Play Festival at the Long Wharf Theatre
