Where We Live

Connecticut, historically, runs on coffee

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 11, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
This hour, we explore the beverage that helps us start our days, energize our bodies, and connect with friends: coffee.

Coffee has played an unexpected role in Connecticut’s history. It has fueled fights for workers’ rights and social reforms, and even shaped cultures. With the help of a local historian, we move through time; from the birth of the 'coffee house' to the rise in popularity of the coffee date.

And later, we talk to local roasters and business owners about how they bring fresh and unique perspectives to the centuries-old coffee industry.

GUESTS:

Learn more about the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History exhibit, ‘Coffee: A Connecticut Story’

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
