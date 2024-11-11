Connecticut, historically, runs on coffee

This hour, we explore the beverage that helps us start our days, energize our bodies, and connect with friends: coffee.

Coffee has played an unexpected role in Connecticut’s history. It has fueled fights for workers’ rights and social reforms, and even shaped cultures. With the help of a local historian, we move through time; from the birth of the 'coffee house' to the rise in popularity of the coffee date.

And later, we talk to local roasters and business owners about how they bring fresh and unique perspectives to the centuries-old coffee industry.

GUESTS:



Learn more about the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History exhibit, ‘Coffee: A Connecticut Story’

