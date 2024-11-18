© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

'But you don’t look sick:' The struggles of living with an invisible illness

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 18, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Co-Director of EndoRISE, Elise Courtois, PHD at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, where she is studying the debilitating, under-researched condition called endometriosis. August 8, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Co-Director of EndoRISE, Elise Courtois, PHD at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, where she is studying the debilitating, under-researched condition called endometriosis. August 8, 2024.

A Connecticut lab is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to study endometriosis, a painful condition that impacts people with a uterus.

Endometriosis is just one of the many invisible illnesses that impact an estimated 10% of the American population, according to Disabled World, an independent Health and Disability news source.

This hour, we talk about why invisible illnesses are difficult to diagnose and how scientists are trying to change that.

GUESTS:

  • Michayla Savitt, State Government Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Jennifer Crystal, Author of “One Tick Stopped the Clock”
  • Kelsi Carolan, Assistant Professor and licensed clinical social worker, University of Connecticut

Note: This episode originally aired on September 23, 2024.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyGoogle PodcastsAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
