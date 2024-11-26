How zoning shapes our world with Sara Bronin

Architect and attorney Sara Bronin chaired the Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years. Connecticut listeners might know her from her work with DesegregateCT, a statewide coalition pushing for zoning reform in our state.

Her new book, Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World, goes beyond Hartford and examines how zoning molds cities and communities across the nation.

Zoning isn’t just about housing; it touches every aspect of our lives, including our physical and emotional health. Better zoning starts with better data about zoning. There are thousands of different zoning codes, and Sara is working to log them all through the National Zoning Atlas.

She currently serves as the 12th chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Sara Bronin: Founder of DeSegregateCT and author of Key to the City: How Zoning Shapes Our World

This show originally aired on September 24, 2024.