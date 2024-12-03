© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What we learned from the 2024 Connecticut brushfires

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Berlin Fire Chief Jonn Massirio walks a section of the hose-lined firebreak outside the ongoing fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin on October 30th, 2024 near homes that were closely threatened in the first days of the fire.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Berlin Fire Chief Jonn Massirio walks a section of the hose-lined firebreak outside the ongoing fire on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin on October 30th, 2024 near homes that were closely threatened in the first days of the fire.

A fire broke out in October of this year at Lamentation Mountain in Berlin. It took officials weeks to contain the brushfires. The Connecticut National Guard borrowed helicopters to dump more than 100,000 gallons of water on the fire.

While attempting to fight the fire, tragically, Wethersfield volunteer firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr. died. Sharkevich was riding a utility task vehicle on one of the mountain trails when it rolled over.

The recent brush fires in Connecticut are forcing us to face the state of our changing climate and prepare for a future where wildfires could become more normal in our region.

John Vaillant, author of the 2023 book, Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World recently penned an op-ed in the New York Times entitled “Ladies and Gentlemen, the Northeast Is Burning.”

He’ll join us today to react to the recent wildfires, and talk about what we can do to prepare.

GUESTS:

  • John Vaillant: author of Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World
  • Dr. Saud Anwar: Connecticut State Senator
  • Mason Trumble: Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
