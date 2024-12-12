© 2024 Connecticut Public

Uncovering the dark history of gynecology and reproductive health in America

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
J. Marion Sims: Gynecologic Surgeon, from "The History of Medicine", painted by Robert Thom, from the collection of Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, UMHS.30
Robert Thom
/
Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
J. Marion Sims: Gynecologic Surgeon, from "The History of Medicine", painted by Robert Thom, from the collection of Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, UMHS.30

Mortality rates among American Indian and Black women are three times higher than the rate for white women. To understand the racial disparities we see in today’s healthcare system, it could be worth examining the past.

Dr. Deirdre Cooper Owens is part of a growing group of historians examining the history of race and medicine. She joins us for the hour.

In her book Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and The Origins of American Gynecology, she explores the early history of reproductive healthcare, where enslaved women were subject to forced experimentation and operations, without anesthesia.

Later, we learn about the Hear Her Campaign.

GUESTS:

Tags
Where We Live Black Voices
