Where We Live

Another day on the job: Working over the holidays

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
In 2023, employment in retail increased by nearly 500,000 people from October to December.

Additionally, there is an increased demand for healthcare services during the holiday season. Vehicular accidents, fires and decorating injuries are all too common. That’s according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you’ve recently spent any time shopping, or at a doctor’s office, odds are you’ve met someone who will be working through the holiday season.

Today, we hear from retail and healthcare workers and learn about their experiences working during the holidays.

If you'll be working through this holiday season, we want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Lucy Sciarretto: Seafood Clerk at Stop & Shop in Southbury, CT
  • Audrey Silver: Senior Clinical Operations Manager at Hartford Healthcare
  • Ellen Benson: Associate Director of Procedural Services and Manager of the Sterile Processing Department UConn Health

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
