© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How our brains think: Exploring the world of neuroscience at the Yale Peabody Museum

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:05 AM EST
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
1 of 3  — mind_matter_5K7A2028_AM_web.jpg
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
Yale Peabody Museum
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
2 of 3  — mind_matter_5K7A2025_AM_web.jpg
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
Yale Peabody Museum
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
3 of 3  — mind_matter_5K7A2113_AM_web.jpg
Yale Peabody Museum’s new exhibit “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of perception, attention, and memory"
Yale Peabody Museum

Our opinions and ideas, thoughts and feelings, and how our senses are taken in are unique to each of us.

So when the founding scientists of neuroscience first started illustrating and studying the brain, they came to some very different conclusions on how it works.

How we think, how the brain works, and the history of neuroscience is the subject of the Yale Peabody Musuem’s new exhibit, “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of Perception, Attention and Memory Launched.”

We hear from the curators of this exhibit. Later, we hear from one arts organization working to empower artists with disabilities.

GUESTS:

  • Daniel Colón Ramos: Professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University and Associate Director of the Wu Tsai Institute
  • David Skelly: Director of the Yale Peabody Museum
  • Rebecca Maloney: Senior Art Program Manager at Inspire Arts, Connecticut based program supporting artists with disabilities.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen