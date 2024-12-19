How our brains think: Exploring the world of neuroscience at the Yale Peabody Museum

Our opinions and ideas, thoughts and feelings, and how our senses are taken in are unique to each of us.

So when the founding scientists of neuroscience first started illustrating and studying the brain, they came to some very different conclusions on how it works.

How we think, how the brain works, and the history of neuroscience is the subject of the Yale Peabody Musuem’s new exhibit, “Mind/Matter: The Neuroscience of Perception, Attention and Memory Launched.”

We hear from the curators of this exhibit. Later, we hear from one arts organization working to empower artists with disabilities.

GUESTS:



Daniel Colón Ramos: Professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University and Associate Director of the Wu Tsai Institute

David Skelly: Director of the Yale Peabody Museum

Director of the Yale Peabody Museum Rebecca Maloney: Senior Art Program Manager at Inspire Arts, Connecticut based program supporting artists with disabilities.