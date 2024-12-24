© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

CT state and city poet laureates have their 'boots on the ground' in poetry

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
1 of 4  — IMG_3290.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_3301.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_3299.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_3296.jpg

Poet laureates do a lot more than write poetry.

Since 1985, Connecticut state poet laureates have worked to promote the literary arts and poetry throughout the Nutmeg state, visiting schools, performing spoken word and passing on poetry to the next generation of writers.

There is no straight path to this position. Some of our guests today have been writing poetry all their lives. Others got bitten by the poetry bug a little later.

Today, three poet laureates from around our state join us in the studio.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This show originally aired on August 13, 2024.

Tags
Where We Live Black Voices
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content