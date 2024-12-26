From the Bronx to Paris: How breakdancing went global

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, was one of several new sports at the Olympics this summer. But there’s nothing new about the presence of b-boys and b-girls.

Breaking began as a way to escape the daily socio-economic struggles of Black and brown youth in the Bronx during the 1970s and ‘80s.

This hour, we hear how breaking expanded into the mainstream. We’ll explore how, at its core, breaking is a form of storytelling and resistance.

GUESTS:



Rosemarie Roberts , Dayton Professor of Dance, Connecticut College

, Dayton Professor of Dance, Brandon Couloute , aka “B-Boy Lectronic,” dancer, choreographer and educator

This episode originally aired on September 30, 2024.

