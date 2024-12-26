© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

From the Bronx to Paris: How breakdancing went global

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 26, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
India Dewi Sardjoe of the Netherlands, known as B-Girl India, competes during the breaking B-girls bronze medal battle against Liu Qingyi of China, known as B-Girl 671, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024.
Xinhua News Agency
/
Getty Images
India Dewi Sardjoe of the Netherlands, known as B-Girl India, competes during the breaking B-girls bronze medal battle against Liu Qingyi of China, known as B-Girl 671, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, was one of several new sports at the Olympics this summer. But there’s nothing new about the presence of b-boys and b-girls.

Breaking began as a way to escape the daily socio-economic struggles of Black and brown youth in the Bronx during the 1970s and ‘80s.

This hour, we hear how breaking expanded into the mainstream. We’ll explore how, at its core, breaking is a form of storytelling and resistance.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on September 30, 2024. 

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
See stories by Catherine Shen